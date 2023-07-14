He has been a big part of Walcha's resurgence this season so it was a bit of a surprise to see going over for Robb College's second try against Tamworth on Saturday none other than the Rams' dynamic centre Pat Keen.
But while it's nothing for the Walcha faithful to be worried about, it does turn out the former Country Cockatoo was more than simply just a fill-in; the cameo infact the continuation of an affiliation that began last season.
Confined to the sidelines as he recovered from knee surgery, and with Robb short of coaches Keen put his hand up to help out.
Along with fellow Ram Sione Kamoto, who came off the bench on Saturday, he coached their second grade side.
Living at Guyra, where he helps run the family's cattle property, it's only a short trip to Armidale.
"So I thought I'd get in there and help," Keen said.
"I did coach a PLC (Armidale) side as well."
"It's been good. I've enjoyed it, really loved it."
"It's actually so good to teach and learn more about the game and do all that."
With the Rams having the bye on Saturday, it seemed an opportune time to have a run with them.
"I've sort of been coaching these boys for the last year-and-a-half so it's good just to join in," he said.
This year back playing, and with the Rams his priority, he doesn't have an official coaching role so to speak, but tries to get to training as much as he can.
Fortunately Robb's training is on Monday's and Wednesday's so it doesn't interfere with the Rams', which is Tuesday and Thursday.
Although he joked he's probably "getting a bit old" to do four days of training.
"It's fun. It's a good group of lads, both Walcha and Robb," he said.
"And we're just trying to create a link there for blokes to finish up at college and then work around the Walcha area."
There are a couple of other Rams players helping out as well.
It's not the first time Keen has played in the New England competition.
When he first moved back from Brisbane he played the season with Guyra in second grade. Then in 2020 he was part of the Rams side that won the premiership.
Missing the entire season last year was, he said "really tough"; not to mention the eight months of rehab.
Naturally though he's loved being back in the red and white.
"It's been good," he said.
"I think we've still got a couple of guys to come back from injury and players to surge in there so I think we're going to have a really strong finish to the season so I'm looking forward to it."
They host Scone this Saturday as they continue their push for a finals return.
Last year out of the top four reckoning, as of Round 12, the Rams are two points outside the four.
TABLE: Pirates 53, Gunnedah 50, Moree 47, Quirindi 41, Walcha 39, Narrabri 38, Inverell 23, Scone 17.
