As always, the Leader will be sideline covering some of Saturday's biggest matches.
We will be at Rugby Park as Tamworth look to win back-to-back matches for the first time in a long time when they meet Robb College.
At Gipps Street, we will be sideline for Hillvue Rovers' match-up against North Companions.
We will also keep an eye on the clash next door between Moore Creek and Demon Knights.
Read also:
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.