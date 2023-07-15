The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Stock owners building fodder reserves as 'drought' insurance

By Emma Downey
July 16 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald Bros Transport and Hay Sales co-owner, Scott McDonald, Nemingah, says Tamworth is experiencing some harsh conditions this winter but was "nowhere near drought just yet". Picture Peter Hardin
McDonald Bros Transport and Hay Sales co-owner, Scott McDonald, Nemingah, says Tamworth is experiencing some harsh conditions this winter but was "nowhere near drought just yet". Picture Peter Hardin

Plenty of Tamworth district livestock owners were reevaluating on-farm fodder supplies and stocking levels before the Bureau of Meterology (BOM) announced a move from an El Nino "watch" to "alert".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.