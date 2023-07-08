The new plans for a multi-million-dollar upgrade to Quirindi's town pool have been released, and now locals can lap up the designs and have their say on their favourite.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council is holding a series of community meetings around the shire in July about plans for the $6.6 million upgrade of the Quirindi swimming pool.
The upgrade will be known as the Quirindi Aquatic Centre, and is set to include a 50 metre pool for competitive and recreational use.
There will also be an accessible ramp into the pool and a water-based play area with the local council "especially keen" to get public feedback on what activities they would like in the splash pad area.
There will also be a barbeque area, facilities, and a dry play area.
READ ALSO:
"The main aim of our consultation process is to ascertain exactly what our community and user groups would like as far as the splash pad and surrounding play areas are concerned," Mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"The plan is for an outdoor pool that is 50 meters in length and six lanes wide that meets Australian Swimming's standard required to be utilised for local level swimming competitions."
The pool upgrade is based on a NSW government grant of $6,622,547, with concept plans developed to ensure the best use of the funding and use of the current land space at Quirindi Swimming Pool.
Locals can have their say at three community information sessions to be held at the Werris Creek Railway Institute Hall on Thursday July 20; the Spring Ridge Community Hall on Tuesday July 25; and the Quirindi Library Community Hub on Wednesday July 26.
All three sessions will be open from 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.