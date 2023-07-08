The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Liverpool Plains council seeks feedback on Quirindi pool upgrade

By Newsroom
July 8 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains Shire Council is holding a series of community meetings to get feedback on $6.6 m Quirindi pool upgrade. Picture by Peter Hardin
Liverpool Plains Shire Council is holding a series of community meetings to get feedback on $6.6 m Quirindi pool upgrade. Picture by Peter Hardin

The new plans for a multi-million-dollar upgrade to Quirindi's town pool have been released, and now locals can lap up the designs and have their say on their favourite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.