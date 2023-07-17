The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Dean Robert Langenbaker pleads guilty to drink driving

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 11:00am
Dean Robert Langenbaker pleaded guilty to the mid-range drink driving offence in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Dean Robert Langenbaker pleaded guilty to the mid-range drink driving offence in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A COURT has heard a Tamworth man told police he was "f*****" before he blew more than double the legal limit while behind the wheel.

