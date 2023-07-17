A COURT has heard a Tamworth man told police he was "f*****" before he blew more than double the legal limit while behind the wheel.
Dean Robert Langenbaker represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he admitted to the drink driving when he was on the way to buy a pack of smokes.
"I thought I was OK but I wasn't," he said.
The 46-year-old was driving on Armidale Road in East Tamworth when he was stopped for a random breath test at about 9:30am on June 11, 2023.
Langenbaker told police: "I'm f***** here, I've just had a drink".
"I'm not going to lie to you, I'm f*****," he told officers, according to court documents.
Officers waited 15 minutes before the East Tamworth returned a positive reading of .107 blood alcohol concentration - more than double the legal limit.
In court, magistrate Roger Prowse said this was Langenbaker's fifth drink driving offence on his record.
"You're clearly a person with a serious alcohol problem," he said.
Mr Prowse ordered an immediate sentencing assessment report to indicate the 46-year-old's likelihood of re-offending, before it was presented to the court that same day.
"Absolutely outstandingly it says your risk of offending is low," Mr Prowse said when reading the report.
"The finding is absolutely rejected as being nonsensical."
He asked Langenbaker if he could think of "any reason" why he shouldn't be sent straight to prison.
The offender said he had a family to look after, and had recently obtained casual work.
"A jail sentence is required, but it can be served in the community," Mr Prowse said.
The 46-year-old was sentenced to a six-month community based custodial order - with an added condition to participate in community service.
He was disqualified from driving for nine months, and subject to a two-year interlock order.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
