Four years after enjoying a rarefied high, and three years are enduring an abject low, Ethan Parry will on Saturday return to the source of both those profound experiences.
When Parramatta meet the Warriors at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night, the 24-year-old will be among former Indigenous Eels who will form a guard of honour as the sides take the field. It will be a special NAIDOC Week moment for him.
The Kootingal-Moonbi centre's NRL debut was marked by a spectacular winger's try for Parra in July 2019, before he departed the club and the NRL almost a year later and later admitted to struggling with personal demons. He hopes the return to his old stomping ground will present an opportunity for him.
"It will be good to get down there and see some of the people associated with the club again, he said, "and possibly get my foot in the door for anything in the future with the club, or anything with the Indigenous side of footy."
He added: "Hoping I can make a bit of a connection with a few people down there."
Ideally, however, the two-game NRL player - who left Oxley High to link with the Eels as a 15-year-old and went on to make the 18-under Australian Schoolboys and under-21 NSW Origin sides - will taste either NSW Cup or Hostplus Cup action next season, although he has nothing brewing.
"Probably not at Parramatta," Parry said of any potential move to higher-level footy.
Nothing against them. It's just that I'm not too interested in the Sydney life. I don't really wanna be around Sydney.
He continued: "I'm looking to possibly play some reserve grade. I don't know where. But it's what I want, and it's what I'm aiming for. And I'll just see what happens, I guess."
On Saturday morning, Parry - who oversees the yard at Pendergast Statewide Freight Services in Tamworth - drove to Sydney with his partner, Alanah McBean. He said he was "excited" over the prospects of seeing old friends again.
Despite his sudden departure from Parramatta, he fondly remembers his time there: "I don't know how to explain it. It was life-changing from the start. And then the more time I spent with the club, I realised how good of a club it was. I loved it."
For now, Parry hopes to play a key role in the Roosters winning their debut first-grade premiership. The strapping centre is happy with his form for the fifth-placed side.
He said he was "training the house down", adding: "The last couple of games, I think I've played some of the best footy I've played all season."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
