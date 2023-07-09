Gunnedah shire businessman Michael Broekman is urging local community and business groups to help shape the focus of the local council and join its working groups.
Gunnedah Shire Council is looking for locals to sign up for five different community and business groups to work with the council over the next two years, to help grow the region.
"Stop being whingers and have a go," Mr Broekman, the owner of Namoi Valley Bricks, said.
"I thoroughly recommend people who have interests in the development of our community to get involved with these working groups."
READ ALSO:
Mr Broekman was part of the Skills and Training Working Group recently and said the committee informed council about what courses were needed to help the local community grow.
"It's about trying to communicate those skill gaps to our training providers," Mr Broekman said.
"So get off your butt and come and join. Stop sitting on the fence and become part of the solution."
Two community or business organisations will sit on each of the five working groups' committees, with council looking for 10 in total.
The working groups include: Skills and Training Working Group; Economic Development Working Group; Business Partner Program Advisory Group; Sister Cities and Friendly Relationships Working Group; and Australia Day Working Group.
The working groups meet with the council twice a month.
"The working groups are vitally important in making good things happen for our community," Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said.
"They bring together representatives from across our shire to further new ideas, new opportunities and to tackle issues in a practical way."
The deadline for applications is July 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.