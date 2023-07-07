It was in the context of their last couple of seasons a monumental result.
But Tamworth captain Dougal Elliot says the biggest danger for the Magpies following their drought-breaking last round triumph over Barbarians - the 23-17 win was their first since the second round of the 2022 season - is getting ahead of themselves.
"I think the most important thing for us is to realise is that we've only won one game in two years and I think we need to be really humble about it," he said ahead of their 'Sponsors Day' clash with Robb College on Saturday.
"We need to continue to perform and need to continue to be very humble about what we've achieved."
The half-back doesn't question that they have the capacity to win more games and be there at the business end of the season, but said there are "a lot of things that we can improve on".
He also pointed out that while it was a great win over Baa Baas, it was by no means convincing.
"It was a tough win and we played well, but there were a couple of things that went our way and they could have gone either way to be really honest," he said.
Beaten 41-23 by the students last time, the Magpies know they can compete with them. They led 23-22 midway through the second half.
"The game against them last time up in Armidale we were certainly in there with an opportunity and to be really honest we probably let ourselves down at the last hurdle," Elliot said.
One of the learnings from that was that they needed to be fitter.
He also spoke about needing to step up defensively, not just on Saturday but for the remainder of the season.
"I think defensively we just can't afford to let in the points that we've been letting in this season," Elliot said.
The Magpies' points differential is the worst in the competition and they average over 32 points (conceding) a game.
It will be a big day of rugby action at the Nest with three games, kicking off with second grade at 12.50pm.
