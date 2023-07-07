The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth looking to build on drought-breaking win when they host Robb College

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth captain Dougal Elliot has cautioned against getting too carried away by their last round win over Barbarians. Picture by Mark Bode
Tamworth captain Dougal Elliot has cautioned against getting too carried away by their last round win over Barbarians. Picture by Mark Bode

It was in the context of their last couple of seasons a monumental result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.