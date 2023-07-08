Tamworth Regional Council has just endorsed its Tamworth Regional Council Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan 2023-2028.
Precious few submissions were received from community members, but then I fear that statistic reflects the despondency of our community in relation to crime and safety issues generally.
Apart from that social media is littered with local events such as the recent horrific attempted carjacking and callous assault on a mother and her daughter in Coledale aka West Tamworth, the murder in South Tamworth, the embarrassing brawl at East Tamworth Woolies.
Our communities are vulnerable because we have a chronic lack of police resources. This is not only reflected in Tamworth city but larger towns such as Gunnedah and our smaller towns and villages.
Politicians and senior bureaucrats like to deny the staff deficits, but it's true. Furthermore, we are also vulnerable because there are precious few programmes to address recidivism and those that are available, over-subscribed and in need of funding boosts or other enhancements.
The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) paints the dismal picture of under-resourced vulnerable regions. I am hoping that between Council's Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan 2023-2028 and the BOCSAR statistics for regional NSW the new Police Minister will consider addressing our region's vulnerabilities and give our local police the additional resources they need.
We also need a whole-of-government approach to dealing with our region's miscreants.
The precious few police do a wonderful job under trying circumstances, but once they face a magistrate, are invariably released back into the community because gaol isn't the answer. What is?
Ultimately our communities will need to address the breakdown in law and order, which isn't a phenomenon that has occurred overnight. The lack of respect, discipline, self-control, neglect, abuse, of one generation to the next. The rights of the child, balanced against the rights of parents and victims.
People that think they don't have to contribute to the advancement of their community in any positive way. Illicit substance abuse, delinquency, domestic violence and dissension in our communities is telling and it isn't a pretty vista of the future.
We are witness to the excruciating downfall of western civilisation in the image of the decadent Roman Empire, the reckoning is approaching. But I digress.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
