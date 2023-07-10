Patients with heart or breathing problems are having to wait nearly an hour for an ambulance in Tamworth due to lack of staff.
That is according to Tamworth paramedic and Health Services Union (HSU) delegate Brian Bridges who said a priority one patient with pneumonia recently had to wait 50 minutes.
"The patient ended up with shortness of breath and secondary pneumonia," Mr Bridges told the Leader.
"And that's not uncommon."
Local HSU paramedics met in Tamworth on July 7 to discuss escalating industrial action in a further attempt to pressure the NSW government for an additional 12 full-time staff to bump their roster up to 48.
Currently, they are refusing to work 'on-call' between their shifts, claiming that if the recent NSW Ambulance increase of 14 full-time equivalent staff is enough then there is no need for local paramedics to be on-call.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said on June 23, that operational plans were in place during emergencies "to mitigate potential impacts on patients" during paramedics' industrial action.
The staff shortfall has also impacted potential patients in nearby Manilla, Quirindi and Gunnedah as ambulances there are rerouted to Tamworth during emergencies, Mr Bridges said.
READ ALSO:
NSW paramedics are reportedly the lowest paid in Australia, with Mr Bridges saying union action has also focused on wage increases to attract more staff and to prevent them leaving for interstate positions where they are paid more.
The Minns' government has promised NSW paramedics a 4.5 per cent wage increase inclusive of .5 per cent superannuation that is expected to be resolved at the September budget and back paid to July 1.
But the union is yet to agree to it.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson responded to the union's latest claims in a statement to the Leader, citing statistics from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quality report for the March quarter, saying the median response times for the most serious priority 1A emergency patients in Tamworth was 7.9 minutes.
The report also stated that paramedics in Tamworth responded to 5,261 incidents in the first three months to March, which is the highest number of patient call-outs in any quarter for more than a decade.
Of that number, 44.5 per cent were categorised as priority 1, with an average response time of 13 minutes which is slightly better than the state average of 14 minutes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.