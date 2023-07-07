The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Raiders place new signing Mitchell Henderson with 'lovely' family

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
July 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Henderson (left) holidays in New Zealand in 2022 with his mother, Lynette, his younger brother, Charlie, and his father, Peter. Picture Supplied
Mitchell Henderson (left) holidays in New Zealand in 2022 with his mother, Lynette, his younger brother, Charlie, and his father, Peter. Picture Supplied

He owes much of his burgeoning success to his supportive Dungowan family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.