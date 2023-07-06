The New England Nomads will face the undefeated Inverell Saints this Saturday but it won't be the biggest challenge they face this week.
First they have to actually get a team together.
In their recent start against the Tamworth Kangaroos, the Nomads could only field 12 players which is short of the minimum men's number of 14.
But they took the squad to Tamworth and still managed to come away with two points for their table tally.
Four ladder points are on offer in every AFL North West fixture.
The Kangaroos automatically received two of those points for fielding at least the minimum amount of players as required by the rules.
But the Nomads finished in front on the scoreboard - 11.19-85 to 10.13-73 - so they still came away with the other two points.
Although they managed some points against the Roos, their coming game against the Saints is even more daunting.
The Saints have not missed a beat this season with big wins in every game.
Nomads coach Clarrie Barker said "it is a bit touch-and-go at the moment" in regards to player numbers for the round 11 away match.
"We are on the messaging spree at the moment trying to find people that want to play," he said.
"It will be the last time we play Inverell before finals.
"To not be able to get a win against those guys this year is going to be a bit of a challenge but we were up for the challenge last year so there's no reason to say we are not up to it this year."
The Nomads sit comfortably in second with a two-game buffer in between them and the Roos in third.
Barker said they are still confident they can make an impact on the competition come finals time, pending getting their full-strength side on the park.
"We know we can play good footy because we have showed that against the Roos and the Swans, and other teams we have come up against in finals," he said.
"But it is just about getting that team that is the benchmark and beating them.
"We find ourselves pretty hard to beat when we do have our full-strength side.
"We have proved that this year, just not against Inverell yet unfortunately.
They faced a similar scenario late in the 2022 season.
They struggled with getting numbers in some fixtures which resulted in losses and even had a forfeit to Moree, who have now exited the competition.
But the positive news is the Nomads clawed back from that and won the grand final.
That gives Barker confidence his side could do it again if they need to.
"We finished fourth on the ladder but came through and beat every other team.
"It is not the first time we have been in this position and it is not like we can't go and do it again."
