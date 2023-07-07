Josh Wilson Hone says he could "basically see" his girlfriend's home from his family's small seaside cattle farm at Coverack, a drop-dead gorgeous coastal village in Cornwall in England's far south west.
The 24-year-old was speaking from a Blackville cattle and cotton farm, where he is sharing a home with Mia Anstis and sharing the adventure of a lifetime
Together more than two years, the couple arrived in Australia about a month ago - after travelling through Asia for about five months.
"And we just decided it's a good time to settle down and do a bit of work and earn a bit of money after our frivolous spending aboard," said Wilson Hone, a tall striker who is playing for Tamworth FC.
The couple, who met at a soccer match, recently started work on the farm - located about 90 minutes from Tamworth on the fertile Liverpool Plains.
Wilson Hone had thought that 88 hours of farm work qualified him and Anstis - a former veterinarian employee - for a second-year Australian visa, but he thinks the requirement may have been scrapped.
Regardless, he said they "were quite eager to do some farm work".
"So we applied on Facebook and various other sites online. This one stood out to us, and it offered us the sort of things we were looking for."
Those qualities include local farming, working with machinery and, for 21-year-old Anstis, horses: there are polo ponies on the property.
The couple have no definite end date set for leaving the farm.
"We might head off travelling again around Australia," Wilson Hone said. "I've got a few family members in Sydney and the Blue Mountains and Melbourne."
Wilson Hone's Tamworth FC debut was a 2-2 draw against second-placed South Armidale last weekend. Last-placed FC play away to fourth-placed Armidale City Westside on Saturday.
"I hadn't had the chance to play in ages, really," Wilson Hone said. "So as soon as we touched down in Australia, I was on the hunt for a team to play for - and Tamworth just happened to be the team that I chose."
