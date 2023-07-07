As the ongoing shortage of healthcare workers across Australia has left hospitals and aged care facilities calling out for more nurses, student nurses from TAFE are stepping up to help fill in the gap and provide much needed relief to the wider nursing sector.
Molly Smith, 17, has always been interested in the healthcare profession, after being employed at a local pharmacy.
"I was a pharmacy assistant and dispensary assistant for three years, before I began looking into TAFE pathways to start working in nursing," she said.
Molly is currently completing her school-based traineeship through both school and Hunter New England health.
Throughout the traineeship, she gained hands on experience working as a staff member at Tamworth hospital and completing one day-a-week of TAFE course work.
Molly was the recent recipient of the TAFE school-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award.
She witnessed first hand the need for nurses, while working on the ward floors during COVID.
"I was the only one in my family who was really working, because I was an essential worker. So I saw how important nursing was during that time," she said.
Working on the ward during this time, Molly said, was a very different experience.
"I had to look after COVID patients, I was in a room with four patients every shift. We had to wear full PPE [personal protective equipment], had to be vaccinated, and had to be careful what we did or where we went outside of work," she said.
"They were calling out for nurses during that time and they brought out so many more opportunities for nurses such as scholarships."
Elizabeth King, 18, has always been known as a highly empathetic and caring person, and knew from the first day she stepped onto the ward, her future career was nursing.
Elizabeth said she found her Vocational Educational Training (V.E.T) course quite rewarding, as it opened up a world of new opportunities.
"I attend TAFE one day-a-week, I've done that since Year 11, while also completing 80 hours of work placement at Tamworth hospital," she said.
Elizabeth said TAFE courses can definitely fill the gap for healthcare workers shortage.
"There is still such a big demand for workers," she said.
"Just promoting V.E.T and making more young people aware of the nursing course can definitely get more people into the profession."
Registered nurses and TAFE teachers Alison Callcott and Simone Williams said as soon as the girls finished Year 12 they would be able to hit the ground running in the workforce.
"The great thing is once they finish they'll have the qualification and work as an assistant in nursing," Ms Callcott said.
"From there they can go and complete a Diploma of Nursing at the TAFE campus in either Armidale or Gunnedah, or they can head straight into uni and study a wide range of health courses."
The hands on experience and qualification, Ms Callcott said, can definitely help alliterate the pressures on other nurses.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
