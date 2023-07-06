Canada is the only place Dale Kimball has fought fire while up to his knees in water.
The Moore Creek Fire Brigade firefighter and Tamworth district group officer returned home on June 29, after supporting an emergency response to wildfires in Canada.
The completely alien landscape was one of the biggest challenges of the five week deployment, according to Mr Kimball.
The undergrowth includes an organic material called muskeg - a peat-like material which is mossy, damp, dense, spongy underfoot, and can burn.
READ ALSO:
While it's good to get home, see family and get back into a routine, Mr Kimball said, he would go back "in a heartbeat".
"I suppose it's a firefighter thing," he said
"Firefighting across the world is a big family. When firefighters from another country ask for assistance, you give that assistance, because you know that they'll do the same thing for you when you're in need."
Mr Kimball set off on May 26 as part of a 200-strong Australian contingent of emergency services personnel to act as a heavy plant supervisor.
He was stationed at three fires outside of Edson in Alberta, and he and his team worked their way through them, managing to get all three under control.
"It was good to have a bit of closure that we did get them under control and we could say, okay, well the job was wrapped up, which was good," he said.
Mr Kimball said the greatest success of the deployment was working together as a team with people from across the world.
An unexpected challenge was having to watch out for bears and mountain lions.
"It's funny, we get people from all over the world saying, 'don't go to Australia, everything there wants to kill you'," he said.
"We have things that bite, but they don't pull your arms off. Bears and mountain lions just have a bit of a tendency to do that."
Despite coming home there will be no rest for Mr Kimball who will continue to fight fires in and around Tamworth as needed.
While the wildfire emergency in Alberta has since subsided, wildfires are still burning across Canada, and additional Australian firefighters, including Fire and Rescue NSW experts have been deployed to those areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.