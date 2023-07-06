The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket

Indoor cricketers from Glen Innes and Inverell compete at nationals

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Guest, Sam Frazier and Will Marshall, Mitch Duddy and Kahn Johnson made up half of the NSW Country Blues team. Picture supplied.
Rohan Guest, Sam Frazier and Will Marshall, Mitch Duddy and Kahn Johnson made up half of the NSW Country Blues team. Picture supplied.

Five talented young cricketers from the area made their way to Ipswich to compete against the country's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.