Kylie Taylor grew up in the small community Walhallow, near Quirindi, and says all the elders helped raise her.
"There are lots of elders who I consider grandparent-like, and there are many I am close to," the NAIDOC Week Elders Long Lunch organiser, Mrs Taylor said.
Those strong kinship and community connections were more present than ever at the long lunch event, held at Tamworth West Leagues Club on Thursday, July 7.
"We wanted to make sure we were doing something special, especially just for them," Mrs Taylor said.
"To honour them and show them and everything they mean to us, so we wanted a day where they come together and we were able to spoil them for the treasures they are."
More than 200 Indigenous elders within the Tamworth community attended the event.
As they were treated to special performances from the Gomeroi Dance Company, Birralee MACS, Tamworth South Public School and Westdale Public School.
Mrs Taylor said the organisers wanted to provide the elders with a celebration acknowledging things which were denied to them in the past.
"A lot of the dances and performances being showcased today were all denied to some of those elders sitting in this room," she said.
"Some don't know dance, some don't know language that was denied by the government in the past. There has always been cultural practices that have been uninterrupted since the beginning of time.
"Obviously those cultural practices such as song and dance, and being able to speak our language publicly, some of it still happened in private but many would get in trouble if it was done publicly."
Tamworth councillor Marc Sutherland said the lunch showed the community was part of a legacy that was greater than themselves.
"We are in a position that we're in due to the hard work, the fight and the dedication of our older people," he said.
"Removing the barriers that have existed in the past to feel safe and be who we are now."
The community has "truly come together" on a large scale to celebrate the treasures of the community, Cr Sutherland said.
"We have the Gomeroi Dance Company, Birralee MACs ... there are people who have made gifts, people who made photos, framed photos, and made soaps and cups," he said.
"These are things people have generously volunteered their time and effort to be able to show our elders they are respected and valued, allowing them to know the role they play in our community is treasured."
