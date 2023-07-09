COUNCIL is stuck between a rock - or lack of - and a hard place to safeguard a key road from crumbling away from future flooding.
The timeline to stabilise a 40-metre-wide 'headcut' on Jewry Street has blown out by four months as Tamworth Regional Council battles bad weather and a lack of resources.
Council's manager of operations Murray Russell said the $250,000 emergency roadworks, which were meant to be finished by April, were taking longer to complete than first expected.
He said the delay was "due to a lack of regular availability of the appropriate rock required".
READ ALSO:
Emergency repair work kicked off in December, last year, after significant flooding caused erosion to creep towards the major thoroughfare, and risk cutting the road in half.
Council voted to fork out $250,000 from the road repair kitty to help reshape the channel, and install large rocks to absorb the velocity of future flood waters.
Mr Russell told the Leader the work that has been carried out so far will "largely" protect Jewry Street if flood waters surge through the city.
"The remainder of the work will create a solid protective foundation for Jewry Street as a key link to Taminda," he said.
When councillors voted to allocate the money for the repair work, they also voted to seek funding and further support from the state and federal governments to help recoup the costs.
Mr Russell confirmed council has had no luck with securing any assistance, more than six months after the repair project kicked off.
"Council has unfortunately not been successful in obtaining further funding opportunities from the state or federal government," he said.
"Meaning, the cost of the project will be most likely be funded by council's road reserves."
The work is expected to be completed by August.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.