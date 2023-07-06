The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Luke Sing leads full-on life despite anxiety's dark presence

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I think that sometimes I bite off more than I can chew" ... Luke Sing. Picture by Mark Bode
"I think that sometimes I bite off more than I can chew" ... Luke Sing. Picture by Mark Bode

Luke Sing refused to be hijacked by an imperfection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.