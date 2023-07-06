Luke Sing refused to be hijacked by an imperfection.
When anxiety gripped the 20-year-old at a most inopportune moment, he did not permanently retreat inwards for self-protection. Instead, he continued to be true to himself: his passions would be pursued vigorously.
And so, on a grey winter's day, Sing sat at a bench - a stone's throw from No. 1 Oval, where the Tamworth Kangaroos defender has enjoyed many highs and lows - and unpacked a purposeful life.
As a new Fire and Rescue NSW inductee and a long-serving SES member, Sing is engaged in a juggling act as he performs those duties while working for Summit Open Space Services and playing footy.
Behind him is the disappointment of his ill-fated stint with the Northern Heat, when anxiety attacks resulted in heart palpitations and his premature departure from the 2020/21 AFL development program. He'd had aspirations of higher AFL honours.
Sing said his teenage heart would "shoot straight up in the air", as if he were about to have a heart attack.
"I would stress myself out a lot, because ... I wanna perform the best that I can," he said, adding: "Having that in the back of my mind puts a lot of pressure on me, and I don't always perform the best, and then I feel like I've let people down."
Sing manages his anxiety via better time management. As such, he did not play footy last year.
I think that sometimes I bite off more than I can chew. And sometimes I've just gotta relax and focus on the important things in life, like my Fire and Rescue - things that I get paid for, pretty much.
Still, Sing said he was "always flat out" - with his full-on, fulfilling bush existence occurring after his family moved from the Gold Coast to Manilla when he was in year 8. His father grew up in the town.
"Dad had the big idea that he wanted me to experience the sought of stuff that he did as a kid. And I'm older now, and pretty much thankful for that, because you learn a lot of skills coming out here."
On Saturday, the third-placed Kangaroos play away to the last-placed Bulldogs.
"The last few years we've had a bit of a rough trot with numbers ... But this year it seems like we're on a pretty good track," Sing said of the Kangaroos.
Roos coach Stuart Goldfinch said Sing was "a bit of a quiet achiever" who had "good ability, plays his football hard and plays his role very well".
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
