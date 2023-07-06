It was an "awesome" experience that has got even better.
When Logan Spinks pulled on a NSW Combined High Schools jersey for the first time, at the Australian Secondary Schools Championships in Redcliffe, it was the fulfilment of a long-held goal.
And after the undefeated side beat the ACT 34-16 on Thursday to advance to a final showdown against NSW Combined Catholic Colleges on Friday, the Farrer year 12 student has another chance to shine while vying for selection in the Australian Schoolboys under-18 side.
"It was awesome," Spinks said of his NSW debut, adding that the experience was enhanced by his family being at the game.
Read more:
The clash occurred on Saturday, when NSW CHS beat NSW Combined Independent Schools 24-6 at Kayo Stadium. The Canterbury Bulldogs junior - a strapping second-rower - scored a try.
"I thought I played pretty good," he said, adding that his family embraced him after the match and said they were proud of him.
Spinks's father, Michael, was an outstanding fullback for West Lions.
"It's been awesome so far - I love it," the 17-year-old said of the championships.
"This one would definitely be up there" he added, in reference to his growing list of achievements.
Michael Spinks said his son played "really well" against the ACT, adding: "Very happy with him."
Spinks is having the best rugby league season of his career. His NSW selection followed him playing for the NSW Country under-18 side this year.
The Australian Schoolboys team will be selected when the championships end and will tour Papua New Guinea. If Spinks makes the side, he would become the sixth Farrer student to do so.
The list includes former Raiders stars Alan Tongue and Tom Lahrs.
Upon graduation, Spinks will move to Sydney to link with Canterbury. He played SG Ball Cup for the Bulldogs this year, after being a Northern Tigers standout in the Laurie Daley Cup.
"I've still gotta finish school and finish my HSC, but I'm pretty excited," he has said of what awaits him in Sydney.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.