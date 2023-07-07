The Northern Daily Leader
Legacy Tamworth raised about $400 during Legacy Torch relay

By Rachel Gray
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Tamworth Legacy president Greg Roese makes a speech shortly after lighting the cauldron with the Legacy Torch after the relay outside the town hall on July 4, 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Money raised during the Legacy torch relay in Tamworth is expected to go towards paying for the utilities and electricity bills of Legacy beneficiaries.

