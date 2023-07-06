Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu "Outstanding Leaders" photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting "Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders", an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.
The talented Brendan Nawrocki is returning to Tamworth for the Hats Off To Country Festival. All are welcome to his free acoustic folk performance surrounded by art in the Gallery. Bookings are essential. Contact the gallery for details, 02 6767 5248.
NAIDOC Week Debutant Ball 2023
Join in the celebration as young Aboriginal men and women make their debut at the annual Tamworth NAIDOC Debutante Ball. The ball is a highlight of NAIDOC week celebrations which puts a spin on traditional debut's by adding cultural components to boost confidence and leadership skills.
The 23rd Hats Off To Country festival has a great line-up of acts across 14 venues. Most events are free, with only a handful of ticketed shows. Hats Off complements the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival on a much smaller scale offering cooler temperatures, a hub for singer-songwriters, and a haven for good times.
destinationtamworth.com.au
The Wean Amateur Picnic Race Club celebrates its 90th year of racing with a 1930's dress code (but this is not compulsory). The first race runs at midday, with Fashions on the Field during the afternoon. For further information contact Belinda, 0428 282 920.
The day will feature 18 market stalls, a barbecue run by the Lions Club, vintage cars and live music by a local young artist. The gold coin entry donation will raise funds for the Rural Fire Service.
The Ten Tenors Greatest Hits tour features the most loved and requested songs the Tenors have performed across their 28-year history and from across multiple genres of music - the best from the world of opera, pop and rock music and so much more.
The Tenors are renowned for their dynamic performances of some of the great songs of all time, accompanied by spectacular Broadway style choreography.
entertainmentvenues.com.au
Cost: $80.25 to $100.80
Australia's favourite Bon Jovi Tribute Show is without doubt the real deal - no backing tracks and no gimmicks, just good authentic rock! This Sydney Rock band delivers the power, passion, and high Energy rock'n'roll synonymous with the unique Sambora/Bon Jovi combination.
02 6701 8400
Monster Thrillmasters LIVE!! is the ultimate event for thrill-seekers, offering an adrenaline-fuelled evening of high-speed action, heart-pumping stunts, and jaw-dropping performances, featuring monster trucks, flame throwing jetvan, comedy cars, fireworks and much more.
Watch in awe as some of the world's best drivers and riders push the limits of what's possible, performing death-defying stunts and executing precision manoeuvres at breakneck speeds. You'll see everything from high-flying motocross jumps to gravity-defying monster truck stunts.
But the excitement doesn't stop there - in between the main events, spectators will be treated to plenty of other entertaining activities. It's the perfect way to spend an evening with friends or family.
Gates open at 2pm, with the main program starting at 4pm.
destinationtamworth.com.au for details. Cost: $2 to $150
An array of goods on display including earrings, jewellery, candles, cakes, wooden products, baby wear, knitted garments, leather goods, craft, succulents, plants, dog treats, honey, jams, steel items, paintings, signs, wooden toys, pickles and much much more. Queries call 0456 537 389.
Where and when: Tangaratta Vineyard, 340 Old Winton Road, July 23, 2pm to 4.30pm
We are kicking off our Jazz in July series with The Terence Koo Trio. Terence was originally from Tamworth so we are thrilled to invite him back to play for you in our beautiful, atmospheric chapel. The Pyne Chapel will be transformed into a relaxing jazz lounge with beverages and food available - a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon!
The Terence Koo Trio's repertoire includes everything from beautifully smooth, traditional blues to super funky jazz and Terence's talent shines through the piano keys.
You can book your ticket for this event as well as pre-order your grazing platter in three different sizes. Beverages will be available for purchase in the chapel on the day.
Cost: $10 to $25
Cost: $10 to $25
