Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

July 6 2023 - 4:00pm
The 2023 Tamworth NAIDOC Debutante Ball on July 8 is a night rich in culture and tradition. Picture file
Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu photography exhibition

Where and when: Tamworth Regional Gallery until August 20

Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu "Outstanding Leaders" photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting "Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders", an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.

