Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu "Outstanding Leaders" photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting "Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders", an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.