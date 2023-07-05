It is full steam ahead for the Tamworth Miniature Railway, which is set to see an expansion of its much-loved train track.
The work will involve the installation of 600 metres of new track added to the existing line, with the new section veering off from the Oxley Loop to head downhill in a north-westerly direction towards Daruka Road and then turn west towards Tamworth TAFE.
Tamworth Miniature Railway treasurer Phil Day said the track extension had been in the pipeline for some years now.
"The idea is, by adding in the new loop, it will allow us to have three more trains out on the track, which mean we won't have a build-up [of visitors] at the station and it keeps the trains a bit further apart," he said.
This will enable the thousands of visitors each year to spend more time having fun during their rides.
The installation will be completed by TDME volunteers over the next 12 months and include major embankments, gully bridges, a bridge underpass, tunnels and crossings.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is in full support of the project as the miniature railway currently sits on council land.
Mr Day said significant earthworks would need to take place first before the team was able to begin laying the track.
"They [council] are already starting to drop off dirt and filaments for the new tracks," Mr Day said.
The construction will also include the installation of a drainage system for the watercourse located under the track, the construction of a bridge to complete maintenance, and additional soil if needed.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
