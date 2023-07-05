The Northern Daily Leader
Wayne Mills and Light Horse Brigade share their Legacy story during relay through Tamworth

By Rachel Gray
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:45pm
Guyra farmer Wayne Mills rode his trusty dark horse Ace through the streets of Tamworth in remembrance of his father who was wounded during World War II.

