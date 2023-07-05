The huge gold illustration of a lone soldier with his head bowed and embossed on Tamworth's newest church bells is a nod to all those who have served during times of war.
Every day since its official unveiling at St Edward's Parish in Hillvue on July 4, the Memorial Bell Tower will ring out over the rooftops at noon and 6pm.
The noon toll represents the coming of Jesus Christ and at 6pm the bell will ring as an everlasting reminder of all the men and women who died or served during times of war.
Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite was at the unveiling alongside Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and about 150 locals, many who helped build the monument.
"It was a great service," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
"Congratulations to Deacon Paul [Manvell] and the congregation at St. Edward's for a fitting tribute to those from the Northern Tablelands who have served our nation in all theatres of war."
After a 'welcome to country' by local Kamilaroi elder Len Waters, the bells rang out for the first time as the Legacy Torch relay to commemorate 100 years of Legacy went by in the drizzling rain.
The illustration of the lone soldier is a direct copy of the four-metre statue of a WWI Australian Digger sculpted by New Zealand-born artist Alan Somerville and which stands at the west end of Sydney's ANZAC Bridge.
The Memorial Bell Tower is a three-year project in the making which Rev. Manvell said was "kicked off" in 2022 with a $70,000 grant from the federal government's Saluting Their Service fund.
"But it was the [local] businesses who gave generously that enabled us to raise the bar significantly," Rev. Manvell said of the concrete, electrical conduits and reinforcing materials needed to make the structure.
Among the attendees on the day included Sing Australia, St Edward's Parish choir, and visiting dignitaries such as army chaplain from QLD Clinton McGoldrick, Legacy Australia chair Eric Easterbrook and Legacy Tamworth's Greg Roese.
