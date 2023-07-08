Rural property prices may have plateaued in the Tamworth district as a result of increased interest rates and a fall in commodity prices this year, however, local real estate agents say interest in lifestyle blocks remains strong.
Recent figures released by the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) show the average price of broad acre farmland per hectare almost doubled in the past three years, increasing by 93 per cent from 2020 to 2023.
This "extraordinary" growth in farmland prices, noted by a number of Tamworth's agents, reflected a combination of factors including low interest rates, recent good commodity prices and seasonal conditions, ABARES Executive Director Dr Jared Greenville said.
Tamworth property agent Riley Gibson with Ray White Rural said the past couple of years had produced some sale "records" for the Tamworth property market, which is buoyed by the quality of local land offerings and the fact they surround a major regional centre.
"Exceptional conditions and commodity prices combined with record low interest rates to produce some great price rises in recent years, however, the current interest rate levels are now contributing to a plateau in property prices," Mr Gibson said.
"As a result, people are becoming more concerned about what they're spending."
He said the sales growth of the past couple of years was good "but not sustainable in the long term".
"Cattle and sheep prices have come back, interest rates have risen and we seem to be experiencing more normal seasonal patterns."
Mr Gibson was aware of top offerings in the high rainfall tablelands of the New England making $20,000 to $25,000 a hectare in late spring/early summer in 2022, while around Tamworth about the same time mixed farming country was making tops of $15,000 to $20,000 a hectare.
"Interest rates at present are now at a more historically sensible level, and while this has contributed to the price plateau, we're still seeing plenty of demand for grazing and mixed farming country in the 300-plus hectare bracket from financially well-equipped buyers looking for quality assets.
Ben Green from Elders Rural Tamworth said the agency had experienced an "unprecedented" rise in property values in the past three years, jumping by 25 to 30 per cent in 2022, however, sales had "come off the boil" more recently.
Mr Green said adding to the mix of a weakened cattle market and interest rates rises was the fear of a dry season ahead.
"There are concerns that if the season does turn dry we could see a rise in spring listings and potential price drop," he said.
That said, Mr Green reported there was still strong demand for 200-hectare blocks and for larger broad acre holdings and aggregations on the tablelands.
The agency is also still seeing strong demand from corporate and interstate buyers, as well as from high income families from within the local area and from outside.
"We're seeing good enquiry from Queensland buyers looking for rainfall country and corporations looking for large scale blocks as an investment rather than lifestyle decision," Mr Green said.
Jim Lyons from Jim Lyons Agency in Tamworth said he can date the weakening interest in property demand to coincide with a drop in cattle prices from October and November, last year.
"We're seeing nowhere near the level of inquiry on blocks within the 120 to 160 hectare range that there was before cattle prices started to come back and interest rates began rising," he said.
"It's still easy to sell 40 hectare blocks around Tamworth but I'm not seeing much interest in the 120 to 160 hectare range."
Mr Lyons said in some cases vendors were listing properties with unrealistic sale expectations.
"Too many are asking for prices that were achievable before the drop in cattle prices and before interest rates rose."
