Strong demand from buyers in Tamworth looking for a rural lifestyle property

By Emma Downey
July 9 2023 - 6:30am
Ben Green, Elders Rural Tamworth, says while rural sales had come "off the boil" this year, there was still strong demand for 200-hectare blocks. Picture Gareth Gardner
Rural property prices may have plateaued in the Tamworth district as a result of increased interest rates and a fall in commodity prices this year, however, local real estate agents say interest in lifestyle blocks remains strong.

