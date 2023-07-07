When Callum McIntosh returned home to Tamworth at the start of the year many probably expected to see him pulling on the black and white.
The Calrossy alumnus played all his junior rugby with Tamworth, as did his brothers Lachlan and Angus. His parents Campbell and Narree are also life members of the club.
But the chance to "reconnect" with a few of his old team-mates from his time in Sydney lured him to Quirindi. His fiancee, Lydia Cadell's, family are also from around the area and have a strong connection to the Lions.
The second-rower has been a very handy addition to their roster in 2023 and is a big part of the reason they are looking genuine finals contenders.
Heading into their blockbuster Round 12 clash with Pirates at Quirindi on Saturday, they sit fourth.
McIntosh moved back with Cadell in March after 10 years living in Sydney.
"We just had a look at ourselves and thought do we want to stay in Sydney or do we want to come back to Tamworth and where our families are?," the now 29-year-old said.
"We thought no it's time to make the move."
Fortunately his work - he is a project manager with RPS, an English based provider of consulting and engineering services with offices worldwide - were supportive of him working remotely.
"We've loved the move back to Tamworth, love that community feel," he said.
"We haven't looked back."
Hoping to buy a place of their own in Tamworth, "for now", as McIntosh qualified, he and Lydia are living out at Dungowan Station, the historic property which his parents have transformed into a popular wedding, functions and weekend destination.
"We'd love to buy in town and be close to Lydia's sister and my brother," he said.
"[But] The market hasn't really been very favourable for us yet."
But with a mircobrewery on his doorstep there certainly can be worse places to live.
The only issue is the occasional pop-in from his dad, usually when he is in a meeting, to request some help with something on the farm.
Moving down to Sydney initially to study civil engineering at Sydney University, McIntosh played five years with the Shute Shield heavyweights, graduating from colts to first grade.
But after joining the workforce he found it hard to juggle both.
In his first year out, working in the tunnels for the WestConnex, he was often working at night and on weekends. Consequently rugby had to take a bit of a backseat.
"And then once you sort of slip off it, the fitness and that, it's hard to get back into it so I just took a more casual approach to football down there and just played at Woollahra Colleagues," he said.
He is now the only of his three brothers still playing rugby. Gus plays on the Gold Coast and Lachie for the Tamworth Swans.
McIntosh conceded there "was a conversation" about him possibly joining him at the Swans, but he "shut it down pretty quickly".
The Lions-Pirates match is one of two top four clashes with third-placed Moree hosting competition leaders Gunnedah. In the other game Scone are home to Narrabri.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.