Aunty Audrey Trindall is grateful to live in a time where she can share her knowledge, heritage, and language with the next generation.
Aunty Trindall, along with other elders from the community, were able connect and share Indigenous culture with young children at the NAIDOC Elders Playgroup held at Tamworth Regional Library on Tuesday, July 4.
"I think about my little great-grandchildren," she said.
"It's about sharing their stories and showing them where I'm from. I don't know a lot of the words of our culture, Gomeroi culture, but there is some words I know from my parents that I've been able to share with my children and grandchildren."
The children and elders were able work together to draw and create different forms of artworks.
The event was a partnership between the Tamworth Regional Library, Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS), and the 2 Rivers organisation.
TFSS community development worker Rebecca Butler said elders are the community's bearers of knowledge.
"What we wanted to do was bring our elders to the library and our young people to have that interaction," Ms Butler said.
"We recognised a lot of our elderly people not having their little people around, and our little people not having their elders around."
As part of the event, the children from Goodstart Early Learning performed a song in Gomeroi, English and sign language.
Aunty Trindall said NAIDOC is the time to break down barriers and share stories.
"It's nice to share storytime, playtime, and that quality time to sit down and have a yarn with your little ones," she said.
"Elders [have faced] a lot of challenges back in their day and to be at a time to sit down with our little ones and share those stories is great."
