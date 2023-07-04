The Northern Daily Leader
40 Ibis Street, Calala is for sale, $785,000

Updated July 4 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:05am
House of the week 40 Ibis Street, Calala

Well presented duplex near city | 40 Ibis Street, Calala
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Ray White Real Estate Tamworth
  • AGENT: Tyson Rennie
  • CONTACT: 0402 676 611
  • PRICE: $785,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

THIS duplex consists of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two single lock-up garage spaces.

