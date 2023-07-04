Well presented duplex near city | 40 Ibis Street, Calala

THIS duplex consists of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two single lock-up garage spaces.
The front home has three well sized bedrooms, with the main offering a walk-in wardrobe and well a presented en suite.
The two other spacious bedrooms include ample space with great sized built-in wardrobes.
The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, gas cooktop and rangehood that makes it highly functional for all uses.
If you are looking to unwind on an afternoon or step outside to have your morning coffee, there is an outdoor area which is perfect for this.
The second home is the smaller out of the two but has been designed to create low maintenance and easy going living.
This home consists of two bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes, one bathroom which includes your laundry space and a kitchen/living area which blends seamlessly. Year-round comfort is taken care of in both homes through a split system air-conditioner which is perfect the winter months or the summer months.
The front home is well presented, with an open-planned design creating a sense of relaxation and ease when you enter the property.
The second home situated at the rear of the property is separated by a fence which creates a sense of privacy for both properties. With a combined rental income of $715 per week and no strata costs as the property is all on one title, it offers instant income and enormous upside for the investor.
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers large city living at a fraction of the price.
The population is just shy of 48,000, 89 per cent of whom are employed in and around the area, according to the 2021 census.
Calala is about 4.5 kilometres southeast of Tamworth's city centre, with Calala Lane the main connection between this suburb and the CBD.
The suburb is also historical; the first house in the area was built in 1834 for Charles Hall and was named "Killala".
The suburb has its own shopping centre with a supermarket, liquor shop, takeaway shop and cafe.
The city has a thriving business district and multiple industrial areas that offer a wealth of opportunities job seekers and employers alike.
