Four budding young water polo stars are winging their way to Hobart for the inaugural 13&U National Development Carnival.
Tamworth's Chase Mackay, Ethan Jackson, Matilda Considine and Ella Warzocha fly out on Wednesday to play for one of the six NSW teams (three boys and three girls) participating in the tournament.
The first time this type of event has been held for the under 13s age group, Tamworth Water Polo Association vice-president Libby Magann said the players will learn a lot over the four days.
"The purpose of this tournament is to allow teams from different states to come together and enjoy water polo in a carnival style where they play with players they do not always play with and play against players from other states of Australia, which means they meet new people and get a chance to travel playing sport," she said.
All four Tamworth players are excited for the opportunity, especially Considine and Warzocha. Both are only in their second season of water polo, and Magann said, "super keen to play as much as they can".
Mackay and Jackson have played together for a few seasons locally, and for Tamworth at the various under 12s tournaments run by Water Polo NSW.
"It is a fantastic representation from Tamworth," Magann said.
"We have been fortunate to run a winter comp at 360 pool which has given some of these players the opportunity to keep playing through the winter period and further their love for the game."
She will also be heading south as coach of the NSW Wombats team, which Mackay and Jackson will be a part of. Considine and Warzocha will play for the NSW Pearls.
The tournament will also provide an opportunity for two of the association's existing referees to undertake a delegate role at a national event.
Gail Salter will be a technical delegate for the tournament while Ella Murray has been selected as a junior referee, which Magann said will be fantastic for her referee development.
Getting underway on Thursday, they will play eight-nine games over the four days against teams from Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.
