Water Polo: Four Tamworth juniors to play at inaugural 13&U National Development Carnival

July 4 2023 - 12:30pm
Tamworth's Matilda Considine, Ella Warzocha, Ethan Jackson and Chase Mackay are off to Hobart for the Water Polo Australia 13&U National Development Carnival. Picture Supplied
Four budding young water polo stars are winging their way to Hobart for the inaugural 13&U National Development Carnival.

