The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Sheep resilience and productivity compared in CSIRO study

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researcher Annika Alexander with senior experimental scientist and team leader Amy Bell. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Researcher Annika Alexander with senior experimental scientist and team leader Amy Bell. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

CSIRO researchers are working to build an index to measure resilience in sheep, with the aim of assisting producers to select robust animals without sacrificing productivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.