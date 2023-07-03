Before last year's memorable triumph it had been 15 years since Tamworth had last held the York Cup.
Now it will stay in the trophy cabinet for another year at least with the home side finishing on top of Division A to claim the 2023 carnival honours and go back-to-back for the first time since the under 11s carnival's inception.
Like the previous year it came down to the final game, a 0-all draw with Newcastle in their final game on Monday enough for the Frogs to receive the silverware from the man it is named after - Michael York.
It had been a couple years since the former Kookaburras captain had been able to attend the carnival named in his and Kim Small's honour, Small also making the trip back.
"It was really nice to be back," York said.
Nice too to get to present the trophy to a Tamworth side.
"Absolutely," he said.
"And back-to-back, so an awesome effort on those guys part."
There were some nervy moments in the final minutes with the Frogs, after having a lot of the play but being unable to score, having to absorb some late pressure from the Novocastrians.
But they held them out.
"We were pestering their goal a lot and then with about a minute to go they got a bit of a run so it was a bit nerve-racking," a proud Frogs coach Matt Judd said.
"But Ryan Diehm was solid as a rock at the back there, made a fantastic tackle and saved the day for us."
He counted probably five players that were part of last year's victorious team. Several were also involved in the North West side that won the PSSA title, also in Tamworth, a month ago.
"We did it the hard way but we persevered and got it," he said.
"The boys really came together as a team, performed at a very high standard and learnt a lot."
What most impressed him was the way they "held themselves".
"They didn't probably play their best through some of the games but they held strong," Judd said.
"They believed in what they were doing and they bought into it and they kept developing; it was fantastic."
Central defender Callen Stewart won the ball as their best for the weekend.
"He was so dependable at the back, solid," Judd said.
"He actually got better as the carnival went on and he got more comfortable in his role and he was one of the leaders of the team."
But the whole team, he said, stepped up.
"I asked the kids during the carnival to play a lot of different positions and play out of position and every time I asked a kid to do that they relished the challenge and developed," he said.
Gloucester took out Division B while Bathurst won the Kim Small Shield A Division and Sydney East Hockey Association (SEHA) and Lithgow shared the B Division honours.
Hockey Coffs Coast meanwhile won the Barbara York Memorial Award while Newcastle's Jackson Nuir was adjudged the player of the tournament for the boys and Bathurst's Bella Crawford the girls.
