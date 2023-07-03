The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Mayor Doug Hawkins dons beanie in tribute to childhood friend

RG
By Rachel Gray
July 3 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains Mayor Doug Hawkins OAM will be wearing his Beanie for Brain Cancer this winter in memory of his childhood friend. Picture supplied
Liverpool Plains Mayor Doug Hawkins OAM will be wearing his Beanie for Brain Cancer this winter in memory of his childhood friend. Picture supplied

Locals might see more of Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins sporting his Beanie for Brain Cancer this winter in memory of his childhood friend who died from a brain tumour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.