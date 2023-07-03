Locals might see more of Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins sporting his Beanie for Brain Cancer this winter in memory of his childhood friend who died from a brain tumour.
While growing up in Bourke, about 50 years ago, Cr Hawkins said his friend fell off a horse while showjumping, and hit his head on the railing of the jumps.
"Within a few weeks, he developed a tumour on his head and passed away," Cr Hawkins said.
It was a tragic and shocking event that has stayed with Cr Hawkins all his life, adding "people today are better protected and they wear helmets".
"I also played rugby league in the bush myself and I boxed [at the PCYC]," Cr Hawkins said of his time growing up.
"And [people who play] those sorts of sports do get a lot of brain injuries."
Cr Hawkins said the Mark Hughes Foundation, with their annual Beanie for Brain Cancer fundraiser, has "really thrown a light" on not only brain cancer, but also brain injuries in contact sports.
Former NRL football player Mark Hughes established the Mark Hughes Foundation, after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.
Since then, the charity has gone on to raise nearly $30 million for brain cancer research, citing statistics that the deadly disease claims about 1200 lives in Australia every year.
"I've known various people who have had brain injuries," Cr Hawkins said.
"People get knocked out regularly playing in those sorts of sports, and they're only just starting to do the science on that now."
