Within seconds of talking to any of the local coaches in the North West region, it immediately becomes clear that their swimmers produced some historic results over the weekend.
Competing at the NSW Short Course Country Championships, athletes from three of the four local clubs to attend produced a total of 16 medals.
Swimming Gunnedah Inc led the tally with 11, which thrilled coach John Hickey to no end.
"I'm very happy," Hickey said.
"We took six down ... I'm really happy with our depth, really happy with our kids. All of them swum well and got PBs."
Young star Josh Spinks produced three gold medals to go with three silvers, while Molly Ramien won two silvers and a bronze, and Alexis Whitton picked up a silver and a bronze.
Tamworth City Swimming Club was the next most successful of the local teams, with four medals from three of their swimmers.
"I've never been so proud of a bunch of kids in my life as that lot," coach Andrew Hunter said.
"They fought really, really hard. A lot of personal bests, a lot of smiles - which was brilliant. It was excellent."
Oliver Pearson won two golds, Bella Pollard earned a silver, and Chelsea Smith snagged bronze. Their results came as a pleasant surprise to Hunter, who knew his swimmers had ample potential, but had yet to properly click with his coaching style.
"It was a hell of a shock to them when Nic [Monet, the former Tamworth City coach] left," Hunter said.
"And then the new bloke coming in, it takes a while to get used to the way that I talk and present the sessions. There's been a steady improvement since nationals, and at the last two meets, they've been improving."
The Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club produced one medal from the three swimmers who attended, in what coach Graham Johnstone said was an "awesome weekend".
Tom McDougal claimed bronze to headline some "amazing" swims from the club, in which they earned "medals, top ten ribbons, great PBs, and state qualifying times," Johnstone said.
"The thing that impressed me the most was their effort to give it their all, and they certainly did that."
