More than half the events and activities featured during the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) will be free to combat increased cost of living pressures.
"[Of] 1800-plus scheduled events, 75 per cent of them will be free," TCMF manager Barry Harley said.
Nearly 100 major artists and an additional 600 artists had been booked for the festival, along with 300 registered buskers.
Mr Harley said it was important to balance ticketed events to allow the artists to make some money, while also providing free entertainment along Peel Street which helps create the festival atmosphere which Tamworth is famous for.
Mr Harley said the 2024 event would be the largest TCMF ever, with artists booked to play in more than 40 venues across the city.
The festival is also set to draw about 40,000 visitors to the city.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said those who wished to attend the 2024 festival would not have to pay a fortune.
"Every year we have lots of free activities, but if you do want to spend a few bucks, there are some really good concerts you can come and pay for, so you have a choice," he said.
"That is one thing that Tamworth offers.
"A lot of other country music festivals that are starting to grow don't offer the choices we offer. They don't offer the free concerts we do, as well as the paid concerts.
"So, we have something here for everybody."
The 2024 TCMF line-up will offer a wide range of performances and activities, with three new additions.
"One of those will be a show called Orchestral Country, which will bring together a huge line-up of country stars with a 30-piece orchestra, conducted by George Ellis," entertainment venues' manager Peter Ross said.
"In the middle of the festival we're clearing the chairs out of town hall and we're putting on a '80s and '90s dance party."
On Australia Day, award-winning country music artist Travis Collins will headline the One of The Nights concert at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre, along with Amy Sheppard, Lane Pittman and Sara Berki.
Organisers are particularly excited by the huge line-up of events and Mr Ross said it should be an exciting few days.
The festival will run for 10 days from January 19 to January 28, 2024.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
