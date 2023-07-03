The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Hundreds flock to meet Pathfinders' pumpkin run in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale local Tenshion Booby, 16, in Tamworth, holds one of the many pumpkins grown by children and teenagers at Pathfinders' farm, Tilbuster Station. Picture supplied
Armidale local Tenshion Booby, 16, in Tamworth, holds one of the many pumpkins grown by children and teenagers at Pathfinders' farm, Tilbuster Station. Picture supplied

FIFTEEN tonnes of pumpkins are set to hit the tables of homes across Tamworth and Armidale, all grown and freshly picked by local children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.