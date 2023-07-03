FIFTEEN tonnes of pumpkins are set to hit the tables of homes across Tamworth and Armidale, all grown and freshly picked by local children.
Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) community development worker Rebecca Butler was among the hundreds of people who gathered in Tamworth on July 3, as the big delivery arrived.
"A lot of people are actually coming and grabbing the pumpkins that are sitting here today," Ms Butler said.
"It's amazing, everyone's got an orange bag and a pumpkin or two that they're taking home with them."
The pumpkins arrived in Tamworth fresh from the Pathfinders' farm, Tilbuster Station at Armidale, where local children and teenagers have spent the past six months cultivating the vegetable.
The giveaway is all part of Pathfinders annual pumpkin run, during which the winter squash is handed out to the public, charities and other community organisations in need, especially women's, children's and youth refuges.
The next stop on the pumpkin run is Soul Cafe in Newcastle before finishing up at Government House in Sydney, where 16-year-old Tenshion Booby and others from the group will dish out the pumpkins as soup and lasagne.
Mr Booby, an Armidale local with Pathfinders, helped grow the hardy winter vegetable at the farm, adding it was a long process and "exhausting" at times.
"But we got there in the end," Mr Booby said.
"We started growing them in October and November and we grew them right through to harvest time.
"And now we're handing them out, having meetings and loading it all up - it's a good experience for all the young fellas [with Pathfinders]."
Pathfinders Chief Executive Officer Alan Brennan said the event was "about generosity" and giving back to the local community.
It was also about the young people who are involved in the project, "learning a lot about working together as a team", Mr Brennan said.
"But we see firsthand how people are struggling, and we know how hard this past year has been for a lot of families," he said.
"Food insecurity has been on the rise in the past 12 months in Australia, and it is still rising due to the increased cost of living, and now impacting a diverse range of people."
