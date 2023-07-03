Four friends on their way through the North West to Schoolies have faced court after a police operation near the Queensland border detected several bags of cocaine and MDMA in their cars.
The men, who were all 18 at the time, are not named because they were not convicted.
They were each initially charged with drug supply but those charges were withdrawn in Moree Local Court and the remaining possession charges, which they pleaded guilty to, were transferred to Orange, where the young men are from.
Each of the young men were given good behaviour bonds ranging from six months to nine months for the drug possession without convictions being recorded on their records.
Magistrate David Day said the offences are serious but took into account their ages and "absolute stupidity" and the social and legal consequences that would follow a conviction.
Two other co-offenders were also not convicted and received similar sentences when they faced court at an earlier date.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring represented three of the men and said three of the four are tradesmen and the fourth works in mental health and all are pro-social.
Mr Day gave the young men a lecture about the history of cocaine and the thousands of people who have been killed in relation to it through civil wars, uprisings, cartels and trafficking operations.
"I'm not going to run the Southpark 'all drugs are bag spiel'," he said, continuing that it wasn't just that it was illegal but it affects people who are not involved in the industry.
Mr Day said the drug was also smuggled into Australia by serious criminals and because it's usually smuggled from the USA or South America by sea and by air it also carries a large carbon footprint.
The court was told the men were travelling to Schoolies in two separate cars and took the Newell Highway due to flooding on other roads.
However, when they reached Boggabilla both cars were stopped at a roadside police testing site where drugs were detected.
One of the men was a passenger in one of the cars, which was stopped at the testing site at 12.19pm on November 25.
According to court documents, the man was standing on the footpath near the car, where drugs had already been found, and he dropped a vape canister onto the grass behind him.
Police saw him drop the canister and checked it.
Inside they found a number of small bags of white powder and the man told them it contained cocaine and it was for his own personal use.
He was arrested and walked to Boggabilla Police Station where the bags were weighed at 7.1 grams. The net weight was later identified as being 3.22 grams, the rest of the contents were not identified as a prohibited drug.
The other three men were travelling in the other car, which was also stopped at the same testing site.
A preliminary drug test of the driver in that car indicated a positive reading for cocaine so that vehicle was also searched.
The driver indicated a resealable bag which was hidden under the carpet lining at the back of the vehicle. The bag contained a number of resealable bags of white powder identified as cocaine and a number of loose capsules identified as MDMA.
As the search continued the accused also told police about another bag containing cocaine and MDMA which was hidden under the back of the centre console.
All three men were interviewed separately and told police they each paid $300 for the drugs, which they said they intended to use at Schoolies.
They were taken to Boggabilla Police Station where they were entered into custody.
The drugs weighed in their packaging 4.4 grams of cocaine and there were 22 MDMA capsules.
