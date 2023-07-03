A host of the region's brightest young rugby prospects are showcasing their talents in Sydney this week at the 2023 Australian Schools Rugby Championships.
Bringing together the best of the best from across the country, the 49th tournament kicks off at Eric Tweedale Stadium on Monday.
On the boys' side, Warialda High's Rowdy Laidlaw is suiting up for the NSW Schools 2s side, while Calrossy's Cooper Hall and The Armidale School's Angus Ditchfield are teaming up in the second row for the Barbarians side.
Warialda High's Liliana Reardon and Narrabri High's Holly Ford are meanwhile lacing up the boots for the NSW Schools 2s' and Gunnedah Community College's Emmy Barr the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team in the girls' opens sevens competition.
In the girls 16s McCarthy Catholic College's Emily Dietrich is playing for the NSW girls and school-mate Bonnii Porter and Peel High's Breanna Allan the LMRDT.
Running through to Thursday, at the conclusion of the championships there will be three Australian sides named: the inaugural ASRU Australian Schoolgirls Sevens team (U18) to play at the Global Youth Sevens tournament, the Australian Schoolboys team and an Australian Schoolboys Barbarians team.
The two boys sides will play in a three-way series with the Tongan Schoolboys later this year.
It is a busy time in the junior rugby world with a host of Central North players featuring for the various Country sides at the annual NSW Junior Rugby Union Regional Championships on the weekend and Narrabri's Sid Harvey starring for the NSW Waratahs White side in their win over Queensland Reds Grey in their under-18s academy fixture.
In what was a see-sawing contest, the fullback nailed some clutch penalties late in the game to kick the Waratahs to 26-25 win.
Scone's Bailey Park meanwhile captained the White team.
