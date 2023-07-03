Professor Kelvin Kong named NAIDOC person of the year

For many New England North West families, Professor Kelvin Kong is a familiar face. He's operated on and treated hundreds of patients who have trekked to Newcastle for help with endless ear infections and the like.
The Port Stephens raised surgeon has been named the 2023 National NAIDOC Person of the Year at the NAIDOC Week Awards Ceremony held in Brisbane.
An otolaryngology, head and neck surgeon and a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS), Professor Kong works at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and John Hunter Children's Hospital.
A proud Worimi man, Professor Kong has dedicated his career to bridging the gap in health and learning outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
A key part of his research has been into hearing loss, which he said is often caused by otitis media (middle ear disease) and significantly contributes to poor educational outcomes for children and can lead to higher unemployment rates in adults as a result.
READ ALSO:
In supporting document to his nomination by his colleague, it was revealed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children experience the highest levels of chronic otitis media in the world, affecting up to 70 per cent of children in remote communities.
"I wasn't expecting this. I hold these awards in such high regard, so to be up here in front of you and receiving this on behalf of my community I'm super proud," Professor Kong said
"There are so many people who do so much work in this space that don't receive this kind of platform to talk and share their experiences. So I do want to acknowledge and pay my respects to them, they have done such amazing work in this space."
Professor Kong graduated from the University of New South Wales to become Australia's first Indigenous surgeon.
He credits his mother, Grace Kinsella, a pioneering Indigenous registered nurse, for inspiring him and his older sisters, twins Marlene and Marilyn, to become doctors. Their father, Kong Cheok Seng, a Malaysian Chinese man, is also a doctor.
At the awards, Professor Kong highlighted the sobering reality of the health challenges faced by Indigenous communities while also paying tribute to his family.
"Thank you for acknowledging that hearing health is so vitally important for all of us. I stand here before you because of the opportunities that our Elders gave all of us."
"To my family; my wife, and my kids who are at home, thank you for sharing me and for allowing me to do some wonderful work."
In 2021, he was named Newcastle Citizen of the Year and received the esteemed Australian Society of Medical Research Medal.
In addition to his research and clinical practice, Professor Kong frequently travels to remote areas of Australia to provide specialised ear, nose, and throat (ENT) services to Indigenous patients.
His commitment to improving access to healthcare and breaking cycles of disadvantage for Indigenous Australians is further demonstrated through ongoing research and community outreach programs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.