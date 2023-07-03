The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Professor Kelvin Kong named NAIDOC person of the year

July 3 2023 - 11:00am
The Port Stephens raised surgeon is a proud Worimi man.
For many New England North West families, Professor Kelvin Kong is a familiar face. He's operated on and treated hundreds of patients who have trekked to Newcastle for help with endless ear infections and the like.

