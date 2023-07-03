As the North Tamworth Bears women circled to celebrate their win over the Gunnedah Bulldogs on Saturday, Tegan Resch was holding back tears.
It was not that she was overwhelmed with emotion after the Bears' 10-0 victory. In fact, the result was the perfect note on which Resch could farewell the team as she prepares to move to England in the coming weeks.
The 26-year-old has secured an advertising job at the London branch of her company, and will depart on Friday, July 14. Resch was at a loss to describe how she was feeling on the day, as she is equal parts excited by the move, but also dreading the thought of departing her home town and the club she sees as family.
"I'm feeling a bit numb," Resch said.
"I'm excited, but I'm a bit sad and nervous. It was a good game, I was getting a little bit teary-eyed at the end there with the girls, but I couldn't have finished [on a better note] against Gunnedah. It was a very good game."
Unusually, Resch did not cross for a try to mark her final game with the Bears, though she admitted she was "itching" to sign off with her 17th of the season.
But it was not to be, and the centre will finish with a competition-leading 16, a statistic which spurred Bears coach Steph Halpin to say that Resch was one of their best players of the year in just her second season of league tag.
"I would go so far to say that she's been our best, alongside Lara Knox, this season," Halpin said.
"It's going to be a really big loss for us. We're going to have to work our game plan around what happens and who we slot where."
Once she touches down in London, Resch has a number of plans she hopes to enact.
Having spent a semester in the UK while at university, she said she "did all the touristy stuff" on that first trip, and wants to delve deeper into the "things you wouldn't usually see" this time around.
One such goal, she said, is to go to the Glastonbury Festival next year. And as far as her sporting needs are concerned, Resch expressed interest in tag rugby, and said she will continue with hockey which "is big over there".
Making the journey to England in her mid-20s is a big leap for Resch, especially as she will leave behind friends and family. But she figures if not now, then when?
"I feel like it's the perfect time," she said.
"Before you hit that magic number of 30 and think 'I've got to settle down'. You never get your 20s back, so I'm going to go over and have a bit of fun."
