The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Group 4: Tegan Resch plays final game for North Tamworth in win over Gunnedah

By Zac Lowe
July 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tegan Resch is equal parts excited and nervous about her impending international jaunt. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Tegan Resch is equal parts excited and nervous about her impending international jaunt. Picture by Zac Lowe.

As the North Tamworth Bears women circled to celebrate their win over the Gunnedah Bulldogs on Saturday, Tegan Resch was holding back tears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.