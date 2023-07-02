When the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters took to their home ground against Narrabri today, they were not playing with the competition ladder, points, or finals in mind.
Instead, every person in a Roosters jersey was thinking of Kurt Hartmann.
The first grade hooker's mother, Belinda, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday night. While he no doubt wanted to be with his family, Hartmann is a consummate teammate and refused to let his side down.
"He is a great player, but probably an even better bloke to be honest," Kootingal captain, Logan Howard, told the Leader.
"I haven't met a bloke like Kurt. He's really down to earth, and he'd do anything for his mates. He really showed that today."
The Roosters dedicated their gritty 54-24 win over Narrabri to Hartmann and his family. And, in a display of exactly why the number nine is so well-liked and respected by his teammates, Hartmann came away with three Best and Fairest votes, along with the Players' Player award.
Supporting Hartmann and his family during their time of bereavement, Howard said, was a "massive" part of the reason the Roosters were so determined to get the win today.
"We're just happy to get the job done," he said.
"I might be the captain, but he's one of those blokes you just love playing footy with, and he's a natural-born leader. He was great today, and it shows a lot for us as a club to be able to get around him."
It did not come easy, however, as Narrabri showed exactly why they are a team that nobody likes to play.
Though the Blues have struggled this year, and are yet to record a win in first grade, they came out with fire in the belly and even managed to snatch the lead midway through the first half.
"We had to respect them," Roosters coach Mark Sheppard said.
"We certainly played much better in the second half, we had to weather a bit of a storm and made a few errors here and there. We were a bit lackadaisical in the first half on our left edge where they got some tries."
Despite an onslaught to start both halves of the game, the Roosters persevered and were able to pile on tries when the Blues began to lag.
The win keeps Kootingal in the chase for a place in finals, as they currently sit just behind the fourth-ranked North Tamworth Bears with three rounds left to play this year.
