Boggabri have claimed their third big scalp of the year after downing third-placed Dungowan 42-34 at their Jubilee Oval fortress.
The result was the sixth-placed Roos' fifth win of the season and followed victories over North Tamworth and Werris Creek - which were also posted at Boggabri.
Roos coach Shane Ranmpling described the win as "enormous, massive".
"I don't know what it is, but we are a different side at home," he told Group 4 Media.
Boggabri fullback Dylan Lake was at his devastating best, crossing for three tries.
"It was a master class," Rampling said of Lake. "Two 40-20s, three try assists and three tries himself.
"Him and [halfback] Andrew Wallace were really dominant."
At Werris Creek, ladder-leaders Moree remained undefeated with a 33-32 golden-point, extra-time win over the Magpies.
Moree sit on 22 points - followed by Werris Creek (15 points), Dungowan (14), North Tamworth (14), Kootingal-Moonbi (12), Boggabri (12), Gunnedah (2) and Narrabri (0).
