I'm sorry, but I thought I missed something. Apparently, if you are a good state premier, and you have been found to be corrupt by an extensive ICAC finding, you can still keep believing you are innocent and they have got it wrong.
The more I see of this woman and that scoundrel of a boy friend she had, the more cranky I feel about what she and he did whilst she was in a position of trust.
Gladys put her hand up for public service and when found to be corrupt she feels she is owed an apology and how dare the ICAC even treat her like a criminal.
Politicians seem to think they are above the law when they are caught red-handed.
People are saying she had the wrong boy friend and it was all Daryl's fault that lead her astray. Oh please, give me a break, Gladys knew exactly what she was doing.
How many people out there that have positions of trust in there job and if they exploit that trust for ill-gotten gains and your employer found you out, where do you think you will end up?
Would you be able to jump straight into another job that pays you a million dollars a year?
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
The people did speak Barnaby, that is why your ex-government of which you were a sacked party leader was rejected at the polls.
The community is now paying dearly for your failure to put policies in place to transition to renewables through three terms of inaction, obfuscation in a policy drought that only helped the mineral council.
It would appear you are backing the wrong horse (the gift one?) at a time of transition to new technologies similar to the cries of those at the start of the industrial revolution.
Clever politics would have seen the future opportunities and promoted new industries and science rather than just extracting minerals and selling them overseas.
The electorate are now paying the price of your actions!
Graeme Harris, Calala
Here we go again, providing the information that Barnaby Joyce conveniently decides to leave out in his rambling missives.
It is true that Sweden has decided to adopt an energy target that is not 100 per cent renewable.
Instead, they have decided to go 100 per cent fossil free.
That is because the new right-wing government has decided to subsidise new nuclear power.
Going against the normal conservative paradigm of letting the market determine investment (as did the government Barnaby was in when it decided to build a gas plant at Kurri Kurri), the Swedish government has offered up taxpayer dollars because no business wants to pay to build a nuclear plant since it is prohibitively expensive, produces exorbitantly priced energy and takes well over a decade to build.
Remember, conservative governments around the world sold off their publicly owned power generation systems and now they realise that mistake and want to use taxpayers to fund new ones in another sign of free-market failure.
It should also be noted and reinforced how it has been the privatisation of our assets that has created the electricity price gouging that we are currently experiencing.
As Barnaby points out, people are struggling with the cost of electricity, but have no doubt that the companies that now own our assets are raking in the profits as was intended when they were sold off.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
Big shout out to Avro Street, Taminda, 'One of a Kind shop'. Open on Sunday big tick, and was so very much a good thing, being served by smiling friendly staff topped off the morning of my purchase of books.
Thank you staff.
Andre Fritze, Tamworth
The Minderoo Foundation reports that Australians generate 60kgs of single-use plastic waste per person per year, more than any other country. And appallingly, only 13 per cent of this plastic waste is recycled.
The rest ends up in landfill, or worse, in the ocean and even inside our own bodies. But it doesn't have to be this way.
Joining the Plastic Free July community is a powerful way to make a positive impact.
By committing to reduce our plastic consumption, we can each become part of the change we want to see in the world.
Every choice to refuse plastics helps to create a wave of awareness about sustainability.
Together we can break away from plastic dependency and create a healthier future with cleaner oceans and thriving wildlife.
Let's make a difference, one plastic-free choice at a time.
Amy Hiller, Kew
In his new book Powering Up, former chief scientist, Alan Finkel, wrote, "We must replace coal. We must replace oil. We must replace gas."
Ignoring that, Barnaby Joyce again takes the easy path of making noise rather than trying to negotiate the best energy transition outcomes for people in his electorate ("Putting the brakes on renewables targets", 1/7).
He also spreads misinformation claiming that "the transition to renewables has forced the price of your power bill through the roof." This is not true.
Wholesale prices increased mainly because of sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine leading to a global shortage of gas which worsened when Russia withdrew supplies.
Because most of Australia's east coast gas is exported, its price is largely determined by the global price.
Joyce should argue for better consultation ensuring that regional communities maximise the forthcoming benefits of decarbonisation.
Opening the National Renewables in Agriculture conference in Dubbo, economist Ross Garnaut said, "For the first time since federation, the centre of gravity of Australian economic growth will be rural and provincial Australia and not the great cities of Australia."
Contrast this with Joyce who claims that the plan to decarbonise our economy is "doomed to failure".
It would be better if Joyce worked to ensure the agenda of the government's forthcoming Bush Summit is inclusive with ample opportunities for communities to be constructively represented.
But sadly, that is not his style.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
This note is to inform those who elected the Labour government are now, or must be suffering contrition for their stupidity, or are oblivious to the performance of the Labour ethic.
This government is an embarrassment to our country, our prestige and dignity!
Yet you have these inhabitants who are infatuated with this group of aments - it is beyond belief!
Then you have these other groups who supposedly believe they are the answer to our governance, i.e. the Greens, the Teals. What a mockery of governance and government.
Sadly our population is now passive, no pride, no integrity, no constitution and the loss of 'fair dinkum' affinity.
Amen.
Gregory D Daily, Limbri
I was interested to read an article by technologist Matthew Dickerson recently, about the running costs of electric vehicles (EVs).
Not only is the cost of running an EV around 75 times less than running a petrol car, even taking into account the conversion of coal-fired energy to power, the fuel efficiency of an EV is higher than a petrol or diesel car.
Plus, we can breathe easy knowing tail-pipe emissions are zero.
Reducing pollution as well as running costs, should be good incentives for those in the market for an electric vehicle.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
It appears the Yes vote is falling down and as said before it is a strange political rehash of the 1967 status vote that gave equal rights to our Aboriginal peoples. They had representatives then and at now they have 11.
Why is Albo annoyingly rehashing it again?
Now in watching the explanations for both they said they wanted a say for themselves as Aboriginals as the white man didn't understand it seems?
Now this amuses me, wonder why? As with 11 members in now is it that:
a) The members now are not representing as an Aboriginal voice now? Or that,
b) The other politicians are just not interested in what is being said?
Another thing is a Treaty? Well historically treaties are not really worth the bothers. Even binding treaties are easily torn up.
Treaties are history rewritten many time over. The hows of how it will work is not defined as yet. So you don't know what you will be voting for.
Far too many ifs and what ifs so my vote remains as negatory.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
The burning of coal and natural gas to produce energy has been proven by scientists across the world to be a prime cause of human induced climate change which is causing wide spread misery to millions of people across the world.
Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world, and is up with world leaders as an exporter of liquefied natural gas.
I wonder how long our Federal government can continue to ignore this disgraceful situation.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank
Barnaby Joyce is a political "snake". Toxic.
Governed by nothing but self-interest and self-promotion.
Joyce should be expelled from the National Party for his constant destabilising of its leadership.
Following his (own) removal from the position.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont
Regarding the nonsense of skilled migrants having to wait 40 or 50 years to bring their families here, the Labor government is putting the blame on the Liberal former Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.
This is unfair. It is one of Peter Dutton's greatest achievements that he himself went to Athens and arranged for 12,000 Syrian boat people to come to Australia by air immediately, all in one go. These people included families and various individuals who were related.
Peter Dutton proudly arranged for the Australian taxpayer to meet the cost of their flights.
These people had crossed the Aegean Sea illegally, with everything arranged by people smugglers. Peter Dutton thus, um, overturned Tony Abbott's claim to have stopped the boats (provided that the correct water was underneath them).
Peter Dutton also solved the problem of queue jumping by abolishing the queue.
Peter Dutton has therefore shown skilled migrants how to have family members join them here: simply people-smuggle them into Greece when Australia has a Liberal government.
Grant W Agnew, Coopers Plains
I had to laugh the other day when I saw someone write to the Northern Daily Leader saying that Christians are persecuted in Australia.
Some Christians love the persecution complex, they love to pretend they have a monopoly on persecution but in a country like Australia Christians enjoy more privilege than any other religion.
They are front and centre of all the time, from parliamentary prayers to Christmas and Easter celebrations every year.
I don't see Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists having the same privilege in Australia. Christians love to recount tales of 2000 years ago when they were fed to lions, somehow ignoring the fact that once the Christians got into power they went on to persecute everyone else the same is had been done to them.
Besides historically the worst persecutions of Christians have been Christians themselves. The history of Europe is full of the worst times of slaughter and torture torture of people over hair-splitting arguments of theology. Catholics, Protestants, and Orthodox have persecuted each other for centuries, all the way back to the 4th century when Christians were killing each other in the street over stupid arguments about the Nicene Creed.
A bit of perspective goes a long way. Who these days remembers what happened to the female philosopher Hypatia, who was murdered by a Christian mob in the 4th century?
Funny how Christians themselves never mention that. If they want to talk about persecution, let's ask what happened to the pagans of Europe.
Daniel Peckham, Tamworth
