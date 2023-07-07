The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: Saturday, July 8 2023

By Letters
July 8 2023 - 9:00am
New England MP Barnaby Joyce in Tamworth. Picture file
Gladys Berejiklian

I'm sorry, but I thought I missed something. Apparently, if you are a good state premier, and you have been found to be corrupt by an extensive ICAC finding, you can still keep believing you are innocent and they have got it wrong.

