Former southern NSW cotton grower and Namoi Cotton chairman, Tim Watson, starts the new financial year as executive chairman at the prominent ginning business where operations have hit top gear as a big harvest winds down.
Chief executive officer, John Stevenson, departed Namoi at the end of June after guiding the company through two capital raisings, the logistic hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of prickly negotiations with a major shareholder.
Chairman, Mr Watson, said he would be keeping a steady hand on the tiller of busy day-to-day operations for as long as it took to select and install a new CEO.
"We need to focus on finishing the season and looking after our commitments to growers," he said as Namoi's ginning program progressed towards a 1.1 million bale tally for 2023.
"Because I'm very familiar with the company and understand the ginning business and our growers and shareholders, it seemed sensible that I oversee operations for a period."
Namoi has also engaged independent corporate advisory firm Blackpeak Capital to assist with a strategic review of its business options.
Although this year's Namoi ginning program may handle slightly less volume than last year's 1.18m bales, lint quality has generally been much better than last season's rain-delayed tally.
Australian cotton growers are forecast to pick about 5.5m bales this year - about 100,000 bales less than in 2022.
Throughput at Namoi's nine gins have been running well ahead of the previous season after favourable weather, enabled an early start to picking, particularly in southern Queensland and North West NSW.
By the start of June, the company had ginned about 250,000 bales, or about a quarter of its expected intake, compared with only 190,000 at the same point a year earlier.
The company reported it generated almost $112m in earnings from the first quarter of its 2023-24 trading year, against $106m in running costs.
Costs included a payment to its joint venture West Australian partner, Kimberly Cotton, which is starting work on a cotton gin in the Ord irrigation area.
"It's turned into a pretty good season for everybody so far," Mr Watson said.
"Cotton prices aren't as strong as a year ago, but they are still very good compared with the 10-year average, and yields and lint quality have generally been good."
He said while energy, transport and other farm input costs were still well above average, the cotton industry had received a big reprieve when the cost of urea fertiliser retreated this year.
"Urea is a significant input. Thankfully prices are well down from their peak of $1500 a tonne last year to around $570/t"
Outgoing CEO, Mr Stevenson joined Namoi in 2020 as chief financial officer, temporarily taking over as the top job when Michael Renahan left early the following year, and accepting the role permanently in June 2021.
"He's been a very good operator," Mr Watson said.
"During his tenure John restructured and positioned the company for growth following the drought and led the business through the COVID pandemic as well as being instrumental in delivering a safety first culture at Namoi Cotton."
All options were on the table to find a replacement, including possible internal candidates.
This will be the third time Namoi has had to fill its CEO's position since 2019.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
