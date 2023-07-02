The Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange has notched up 10 years since the complex was complete and the first sale was held.
The occasion was marked by local agents, dignitaries and customers with a special store cattle sale.
The complex is based in Taminda, on the edge of town, and holds regular sales each week.
READ ALSO:
Prime cattle sales are held every Monday morning, while store cattle sales are conducted every fortnight on a Friday morning.
Sheep and lamb sales are held every Monday afternoon.
Then complex draws livestock from as far south as Dubbo, the Hunter Valley and north to Tenterfield and Goondiwindi.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.