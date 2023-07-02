The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth FC's potent Vanuatu and Solomon Islands connection

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
July 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Tamworth FC centre forward Welsy Nase is one of the side's exciting new signings. Picture by Gareth Gardner
An injection of Vanuatu and Solomon Islands talent has transformed Tamworth FC, their coach Robert Jeffrey has said, with a 2-2 draw against South Armidale proof of that.

