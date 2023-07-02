An injection of Vanuatu and Solomon Islands talent has transformed Tamworth FC, their coach Robert Jeffrey has said, with a 2-2 draw against South Armidale proof of that.
The result against second-placed Souths, who thumped last-placed FC 8-0 when they last met, was FC's "biggest turnaround" this season, Jeffrey said, and the result of the side finally starting to gel.
"We've got some Vanuatu and Solomon Islands boys playing for us now, and they've really changed the dynamics of the squad everywhere over the pitch," he said, adding: "So it's really coming together.
"And we've got the boys who have been there all along. The likes of Chris Hughes, our captain Bree Gowland, Matty Taylor, Michael Howard - they've all started to hit their straps."
Jeffrey said Vanuatu left back Semici Kaltack was the side's "standout" at Riverside on Saturday afternoon.
"Nothing gets past him ... He's just a complete footballer, really," the mentor said, adding that another new Vanuatu signing, centre forward Welsy Nase, was also impressive.
Read also:
Nase, he continued, was "very strong on the ball, a great one-on-one attacking player and very good in the air". He also "likes to be in the play and attack with speed".
Jeffrey said Tamworth FC, with one win this year, were "sick of losing". Against South Armidale, it was "just like a light switch" was flicked, he said.
"Everything just worked. We did what we needed to do, and everybody has started gelling."
Tamworth FC had "a fire in their belly", Jeffrey said.
"We might have left our run a little bit late. But we'll make other teams earn their points, if they gonna take them off us, from now on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.