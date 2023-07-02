The AFL North West Pride Round means a lot to the Tamworth Swans.
Upon its introduction in 2022, the Swans loudly and clearly expressed their delight that the competition had taken such a step. So it is unsurprising that their women took the opportunity to produce a performance full of heart against the Inverell Saints to mark the day with a nailbiting win.
"The club got behind us this year and got some awesome jerseys made up," Swans veteran Jess O'Brien said.
"They looked really good, and that's just the club the Swans are. Full credit to them, they're always representing the players no matter what their background, or whether they're gay or straight.
"It's just such a good club to be a part of."
Their 6.5.41 to 6.3.39 victory over Inverell cemented the Swans' position in second place on the AFL North West women's ladder, where they only trail the Gunnedah Bulldogs on percentage.
The win was a proud moment for O'Brien, who said the girls had to dig deep for the victory.
"We knew that we were up for a good challenge, and they always bring it. We love playing Inverell," she said.
"I think once we finally got settled ... I knew we had the fitness to get through it. I kept saying to the girls, 'We've got to find that fight, we've got to find that drive'."
"They did, thankfully, and we got the win."
The Swans men, meanwhile, were unable to overcome a rampant Inverell outfit and fell to a heavy 15.13.103 to 8.10.58 defeat at the Saints' hands yesterday.
Given Inverell's dominance this season, the odds were stacked against the men in red, who played brave football but could not stop the rampant table-toppers from continuing their undefeated start to the season.
