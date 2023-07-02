"We just had to learn to win again."
So said Tamworth No. 10 Liam Allan after the side's drought-breaking victory over Barbarians at Armidale.
On a bitterly cold day, Tamworth won for the first time since round two last season - the 23-17 triumph moving them off the bottom of the ladder and into fourth place.
Allan said the win against the second-placed Baa Baas - whom Tamworth draw with at home in round three - showed that the Magpies were "a force to be reckoned with".
"It got a bit of blood pumping," he said, adding: "We were all pumped. The monkey's off the back."
Imbued with confidence, Allan said Tamworth "can really get the engines going and make a run for this thing" - the premiership.
"We were just happy with our performance on the day - just happy we got it done," he said, adding: "We definitely had a lot of fun [post-match], that's for sure."
"Very jubilant," he also said, adding that Tamworth "laid a platform" for the victory via defence. "Just went from there, and everything clicked."
Mills sensed something special was brewing leading into the game, with Tamworth buoyed by "a great feeling" among the players.
We trained well all week. Probably our best training sessions of the year, I'd say.
Props Aaron O'Keefe and Harry Mills had "great games", Allan said.
Tamworth now have back-to-back home matches, starting with Robb on Saturday.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
