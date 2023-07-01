St Albert's College coach Niel van der Linde didn't find much to like about his side's win against Robb College on Saturday.
The early stages of the college clash promised to be another thriller but those signs quickly faded with errors from both teams marring the encounter.
Albies scored first through Ben Hamparsum less than four minutes in before they made an error on the re-start.
Robb hit back shortly after with Hamish Cannington crossing under the posts.
Barely 10 minutes had past and scores were locked at 7-nil.
But the strong crowd had little to cheer about from there with Albies' earlier error setting the tone of the game.
Both sides were guilty of repeated dropped ball with the number of errors quickly rising into double digits.
After the early tries, there were no more points posted in the opening stanza.
The second-half continued in the same fashion as the first before Albies sneaked in front with a penalty goal.
The possession continued to change until, an hour after the first tries were scored, there was finally another five-pointer with Braith Powick crossing for Albies in the corner.
Robb then continued with the mistake-riddled them and Nick Corderoy capitalised with another try for Albies in the corner.
They finished as 20-7 victors but van der Linde was not thrilled.
"I don't know what happened," he said.
"Not happy at all.
"It was really poor.
"Individual skills were really bad. I might make a few substitutions.
"It was more we got lucky a few times rather than building anything.
"It was frustrating to watch."
Albies have two weeks to make an improvement with a bye scheduled for their first grade team in round 10.
But Robb will need to better their efforts when they travel to Tamworth.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
