Bloodied and gasping for breath, Nick McCrohon did not look like a winner.
But that's what he was: the No. 8's 71st minute try from a goal-line scrum extending Pirates' lead to 24-11 - en route to a 24-18 victory that McCrohon said was achieved against a "very tough" Moree outfit, who were "real contenders" for the premiership.
Indeed, second-placed Pirates had to do it the hard way against the third-placed Bulls - who bettered the home side in the first half and took a 11-0 lead into the break.
McCrohon said: "We've made it a bit of a continuous problem, starting a bit slow. Today was no different, unfortunately.
"But we always seem to find [a higher] gear there in the second half. And I'm glad we found it today again."
Pirates had revenge on their minds on a frigid Saturday afternoon. Their 33-31 away loss to the Bulls in round two "stung a lot", McCrohon said.
"So we said we've gotta make sure we put it on them today, and I think we did," he said.
They certainly did, with the winning momentum ignited when No 3 Andrew "Tank" Collins crashed over in 44th minutes. Brendan Rixon missed the conversion: 11-5 Moree.
Read also:
Three minutes later, Pirates No 11 Josefa Goneduadua gobbled up a kick and raced away to score. Rixon converted: 12-11 Pirates.
In the 65th minute, replacement hooker Jioji Cakacaka crossed from close range and Rixon added the extras to make 19-11, before McCrohon scored the side's fourth and final try.
Late in the match, Bulls centre Percy Duncan pounced in-goal on a grubber to bag a double.
McCrohon said he was "proud" of his teammates for their resolve and their ability to "get around" one another when the side were struggling.
"We've been blessed to always have very close teams here at Pirates," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.